US Position On Khashoggi's Case Based On Double Standards - Turkish Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States demonstrated double standards when it accused the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman of connection to the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but did not impose sanctions on him, Yilmaz Tunc, the head of the Turkish parliament's judiciary committee, told Sputnik.

On Friday, the US declassified an intelligence report saying that the Saudi crown prince had approved an operation that killed Khashoggi. The US suspended several arms deals with Saudi Arabia within the context of withdrawing support for offensive operations in Yemen and a diplomatic bid to end the war there. The Saudi authorities denied the US intelligence report's conclusions and said that it contained inaccurate information.

"The evidence in Khashoggi's murder cannot be doubted, it appeared thanks to Turkey's intelligence. Imposing responsibility for the assassination on Mohammed Bin Salman and saying the USA would not punish him is nothing but double standards used by the country which imposes sanctions on other states for far-fetched reasons", Tunc said.

The lawmaker added that the recent release of the US intelligence report on Khashoggi's murder was "caused by political reasons".

According to Tunc, Khashoggi's killing was an attempt to undermine the image of Turkey, but failed due to the Turkish intelligence services, which managed to collect all the evidence and exposed everyone who was responsible or complicit in the killing.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist known for criticizing Riyadh, was killed in October 2018 in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Turkey. A Saudi court has since sentenced five people to death (they were later pardoned by Khashoggi's children) and several others to prison.

