UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Positions Forces In Syria Near Israel, Jordan Borders - Trump

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 11:22 PM

US Positions Forces in Syria Near Israel, Jordan Borders - Trump

The United States has positioned a small group of forces in Syria near Israel and Jordan at their request, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The United States has positioned a small group of forces in Syria near Israel and Jordan at their request, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.

"The other region where we've been asked by Israel and Jordan to leave a small number of troops is a totally different section of Syria near Jordan and close to Israel, and that's a totally different section, that's a totally different mindset, so we have a small group there," Trump said.

Trump pointed out the United States never agreed to protect the Kurds in northeast Syria for a long period of time. The US president added that if the Turkish incursion had not started then the Kurds never would have move from the safe zone region.

On October 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria. Turkey has said it undertook the military operation to clear the border area of Kurdish militias and terrorists, which for Ankara are interchangeable, and create a safe zone there.

Last week, US Vice President Mike Pence announced a ceasefire in northern Syria after conducting talks with Erdogan in Ankara. The sides had agreed that a 120-hour ceasefire would be put into force to allow the withdrawal of Kurdish-led forces. Both Ankara and the Kurds have accused each other of violating the truce.

Related Topics

Syria Israel Turkey White House Trump Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border From

Recent Stories

Foreign Secretary for deepening cooperation among ..

2 minutes ago

Global warming eclipses nuclear war as top concern ..

4 minutes ago

Libyan Coast Guard Rescues Over 120 Migrants in Me ..

4 minutes ago

Netanyahu Returns Mandate to Form Government to Pr ..

4 minutes ago

Lebanon announces economic reforms on fifth day of ..

4 minutes ago

Swiss Foreign Minister, UN Special Envoy Pedersen ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.