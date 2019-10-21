US Positions Forces in Syria Near Israel, Jordan Borders - Trump

The United States has positioned a small group of forces in Syria near Israel and Jordan at their request, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday

"The other region where we've been asked by Israel and Jordan to leave a small number of troops is a totally different section of Syria near Jordan and close to Israel, and that's a totally different section, that's a totally different mindset, so we have a small group there," Trump said.

Trump pointed out the United States never agreed to protect the Kurds in northeast Syria for a long period of time. The US president added that if the Turkish incursion had not started then the Kurds never would have move from the safe zone region.

On October 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria. Turkey has said it undertook the military operation to clear the border area of Kurdish militias and terrorists, which for Ankara are interchangeable, and create a safe zone there.

Last week, US Vice President Mike Pence announced a ceasefire in northern Syria after conducting talks with Erdogan in Ankara. The sides had agreed that a 120-hour ceasefire would be put into force to allow the withdrawal of Kurdish-led forces. Both Ankara and the Kurds have accused each other of violating the truce.