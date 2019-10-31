UrduPoint.com
US Positive Signal For Pyongyang Could Prevent Unwanted Developments - Russian Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:01 PM

PYONGYANG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) A positive signal from the United States in its dialogue with North Korea could prevent unwanted developments, and this is what Russia hopes for, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with Sputnik.

Kim Yong-chol, the chairman of the Korea-Asia Pacific Peace Committee, said on Sunday that good relations between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could not guarantee that the bilateral relations between the countries would not deteriorate.

"Kim Yong-chol refers directly to troubles that the US will face even before the end of the year. However, he notes that this will happen 'if Americans drag on.' This means that a positive signal from Washington could prevent unwanted developments of the situation. We would like this to happen," Matsegora said.

"Meanwhile, if Americans do not propose a 'new method', then the things that North [Koreans] warn about openly will happen," Matsegora added.

