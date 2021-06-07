UrduPoint.com
US' Possible Replenishment Of Israel's Iron Dome Under 'Very Active Review' - Blinken

Mon 07th June 2021 | 08:04 PM

US' Possible Replenishment of Israel's Iron Dome Under 'Very Active Review' - Blinken

The United States is committed to replenishing Israel's Iron Dome air defense system after hostilities with Gaza-based militant group Hamas last month and Washington is currently actively reviewing the matter, Us Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during the Congress hearing on Monday

"With regard to the Iron Dome we are committed to its replenishment," Blinken stated. "We are working with the Israelis to fully understand their needs and working with Congress, most importantly, to make sure that we can secure the funding for that replenishment.

So, this is under very active review and we look forward to working with you to make sure that that happens."

According to US Senator Lindsey Graham, Israel is asking the US government for $1 billion in aid to replenish the Iron Dome air defense system that was used to intercept rockets during the latest stand-off with Palestinian militant groups.

The Iron Dome system, which intercepted hundreds of rockets fired during the most recent 11-day escalation in the conflict between Israeli and Palestinian forces, is funded and produced, in large part, by the US government and contractors.

