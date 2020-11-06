UrduPoint.com
US Postal Service Failed To Process More Than 150,000 Ballots By Election Day - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The US Postal Service has processed more than 150,000 ballots after the day of the presidential election, which means that these votes could be left uncounted, The Washington Post reported.

Over 12,000 of the unprocessed ballots belong to the five states where the projected results have not been announced yet.

The number of unprocessed mailed ballots is expected to grow in the upcoming days.

More Stories From World

