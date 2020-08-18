US Postal Service Suspends Reform Plans Amid Election Uproar - Postmaster General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said on Tuesday he was suspending plans to reform the service amid allegations by President Donald Trump's rivals that the initiatives were a ploy to disrupt mail-in voting during the November election to boost the president's chances of victory.

"To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded," DeJoy said in a statement.