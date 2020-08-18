UrduPoint.com
US Postmaster General to Testify Before House Committee - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform one week from now, Carolyn Maloney, the Chairwoman of the Committee, said in a statement on Monday.

"I'm pleased that the Postmaster General will testify voluntarily before the Oversight Committee on Monday about the sweeping operational and organizational changes he has been making to the Postal Service," the statement said.

The Chairwoman said that the American public does not want delays in the performance of postal service business, including mail-in ballots.

The Trump administration and congressional Democrats have locked horns over the issue of mail-in ballots in the upcoming presidential election, that will proceed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

President Donald Trump has claimed that mail-in ballots pose a risk of fraud in the upcoming election, citing a botched New York congressional Primary race as an example, while Democrats say that the President is willing to destroy the 49-year-old agency to get his way.

The Postmaster General will also have to submit a host of documents by an August 21 deadline set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and other top Democratic officials.

The hearing is set for Monday, August 24 at 10:00 a.m. (14:00 GMT).

