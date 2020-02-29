UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Postpones ASEAN Summit Due To Coronavirus Concerns - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 06:10 AM

US Postpones ASEAN Summit Due to Coronavirus Concerns - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The Trump administration is postponing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit the US planned to host in Las Vegas, Nevada because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, NBC news reported.

The report comes just hours after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters the US government was committed to still hosting the summit in the second week of March.

The White House also postponed the scheduled visit of Austria's chancellor that was to happen on March 3, the report said, citing two unnamed US officials.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak led to cancellation of number of international events across the world. More than 84,500 people worldwide have been infected with the virus with 79,251 in China alone, according to authorities.

Related Topics

World China White House Visit Trump Las Vegas Austria March Government Asia Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Laboratory tests confirm 167 quarantine contacts f ..

5 hours ago

US lawmaker slams Trump's silence over Muslim kill ..

6 hours ago

Senate body on human rights discusses custodial de ..

6 hours ago

Stock markets suffer worst week since financial cr ..

6 hours ago

Erdogan Confirms to Trump Plan to Push Damascus' F ..

6 hours ago

Fire in central Paris, train station being evacuat ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.