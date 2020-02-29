US Postpones ASEAN Summit Due to Coronavirus Concerns - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The Trump administration is postponing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit the US planned to host in Las Vegas, Nevada because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, NBC news reported.

The report comes just hours after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters the US government was committed to still hosting the summit in the second week of March.

The White House also postponed the scheduled visit of Austria's chancellor that was to happen on March 3, the report said, citing two unnamed US officials.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak led to cancellation of number of international events across the world. More than 84,500 people worldwide have been infected with the virus with 79,251 in China alone, according to authorities.