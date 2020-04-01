UrduPoint.com
US Postpones Migrant Protection Hearings Until May Due To Virus Crisis - Homeland Security

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 10:49 PM

All scheduled hearings for migrants seeking protection are being delayed by at least one month into May because of the coronavirus pandemic crisis, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) All scheduled hearings for migrants seeking protection are being delayed by at least one month into May because of the coronavirus pandemic crisis, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Due to continued circumstances related to COVID-19 and newly-issued guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security have determined to extend the temporary postponement of Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) hearings scheduled through Friday, May 1, 2020," the release said.

Earlier this week, several US senators accused the Trump administration of exploiting the coronavirus crisis to deport migrant children.

As of midday Wednesday, the United States has more than 190,000 confirmed coronavirus cases including 4,100 deaths and around 7,140 recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.

