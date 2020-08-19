UrduPoint.com
US Postpones Talks With China Over Beijing's Policy On COVID-19 - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The US government has suspending its negotiations with China because of Beijing's behavior in allowing the novel coronavirus to spread to the United States and around the world, President Donald Trump told a press conference in Yuma, Arizona.

"I postponed talks with China," Trump said on Tuesday. "I don't want to talk to them right now. What China did to this country and the world was unthinkable. I cancelled talks with China. If sleepy Joe Biden got in, they'd own the United States because Biden would give them everything. He's not smart. He's weak."

