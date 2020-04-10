UrduPoint.com
US Postpones Trial Of Suspected Russian Hacker To May Due To Coronavirus - Court Document

US Postpones Trial of Suspected Russian Hacker to May Due to Coronavirus - Court Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The trial of Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin, accused of computer hacking by the US authorities, has been suspended until May 4 due to the spread of the coronavirus, the US District Court for the Northern District of California said in its order.

The trial began in early March and was already been suspended once until at least April 13 due to COVID-19-related restrictions on the movement of citizens in and around San Francisco.

"On balance, a further postponement of the trial to May 4 stands the best chance of providing the accused with the opportunity to complete his trial before the jury chosen, of providing a fair trial, of protecting the interests of crime victims, and of protecting the health of all concerned .

.. Resumption of the trial is hereby continued to May 4 at 7:30 a.m. [local time, 14:30 GMT], with the goal that health conditions will have improved enough so that defendant may have a fair and public trial with all parties, witnesses, and an in-tact jury present," the court said late on Thursday.

The Czech police detained the Russian national in October 2016 and extradited him to the US in March 2018. The Russian authorities, who charged Nikulin with internet fraud in 2009, requested his extradition on the same day as the United States, but the Czech Republic's Justice Ministry granted the US request.

The US accuses Nikulin of hacking into computers belonging to LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring's online services. Nikulin has pleaded not guilty.

