US Postponing G7 Summit Until End of June Because of COVID-19 - National Security Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The United States is postponing the next G7 meeting in Washington until late June due to the COVID-19 epidemic, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Sunday.

The summit was originally planned for June 10.

"Well, the G-7 summit, if it happens in person and we think it will, will take place at the end of June. So we're- I think we're getting very close to the peak, if we're not at the peak already in Washington and if the situation permits it and we think it will, we'd love to have the G-7 in- in person," O'Brien told CBS news channel, as quoted by its website.