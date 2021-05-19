UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Posts $5Mln Reward For Info. On Aid Worker Kidnapped In Afghanistan - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Posts $5Mln Reward For Info. on Aid Worker Kidnapped in Afghanistan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The US will pay $5 million for information leading to the location, recovery and return of aid worker Cydney Mizell, who went missing in Afghanistan in 2008, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"The U.S. Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service, through its Rewards for Justice (RFJ) office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are advertising a reward of up to $5 million for information concerning the kidnapping of Cydney Mizell, a humanitarian aid worker who went missing in Afghanistan in 2008," a department press release said.

Mizell was abducted along with her driver, Muhammad Hadi, by unidentified gunmen in the city of Kandahar, Afghanistan on January 26, 2008. At the time of her disappearance, Mizell taught English at Kandahar University and embroidery at a school for girls. She also helped Afghan women develop projects to generate income for their families, the release added.

Mizell had lived in Kandahar for three years and spoke fluent Pashto, according to the release.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kidnapping U.S. Department Of State Driver Kandahar January Women FBI Million

Recent Stories

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

11 minutes ago

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

26 minutes ago

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

2 hours ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

2 hours ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

2 hours ago

15th Sharjah Biennial scheduled for early February ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.