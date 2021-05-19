US Posts $5Mln Reward For Info. on Aid Worker Kidnapped in Afghanistan - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The US will pay $5 million for information leading to the location, recovery and return of aid worker Cydney Mizell, who went missing in Afghanistan in 2008, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"The U.S. Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service, through its Rewards for Justice (RFJ) office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are advertising a reward of up to $5 million for information concerning the kidnapping of Cydney Mizell, a humanitarian aid worker who went missing in Afghanistan in 2008," a department press release said.

Mizell was abducted along with her driver, Muhammad Hadi, by unidentified gunmen in the city of Kandahar, Afghanistan on January 26, 2008. At the time of her disappearance, Mizell taught English at Kandahar University and embroidery at a school for girls. She also helped Afghan women develop projects to generate income for their families, the release added.

Mizell had lived in Kandahar for three years and spoke fluent Pashto, according to the release.