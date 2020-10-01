US Posts 837,000 Weekly Jobless Claims For Week to Sept 26 - Labor Dept.

Some 837,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, down 4 percent from the previous week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday, as the US job market continued to struggle six months into the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Some 837,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, down 4 percent from the previous week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday, as the US job market continued to struggle six months into the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending September 26, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 837,000," the department said in a news release. It revised claims in the previous week to September 19 to 873,000, putting the current week's drop at 36,000.