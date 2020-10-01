UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Posts 837,000 Weekly Jobless Claims For Week To Sept 26 - Labor Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:16 PM

US Posts 837,000 Weekly Jobless Claims For Week to Sept 26 - Labor Dept.

Some 837,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, down 4 percent from the previous week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday, as the US job market continued to struggle six months into the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Some 837,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, down 4 percent from the previous week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday, as the US job market continued to struggle six months into the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending September 26, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 837,000," the department said in a news release. It revised claims in the previous week to September 19 to 873,000, putting the current week's drop at 36,000.

Related Topics

Job September Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TAMM highlights digital services for Abu Dhabi sen ..

6 minutes ago

DGCX’s FX contracts deliver significant value to ..

21 minutes ago

EAD, Etihad Aviation Group join forces to reduce s ..

36 minutes ago

Low-cost online ads do not dilute most expensive U ..

51 minutes ago

Al Corniche street in Umm Al Qaiwain renamed after ..

1 hour ago

Al-Othaimeen bids farewell to the Oman's permanent ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.