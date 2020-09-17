US Posts 860,000 Weekly Jobless Claims For Week to Sept 5 - Labor Dept.

Some 860,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, down just a little from the previous week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, as the labor market continued to struggle six months into the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Some 860,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, down just a little from the previous week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, as the labor market continued to struggle six months into the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending September 12, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 860,000," the Labor Department said in a news release. It revised claims in the previous week to September 5 to 893,000. Continuous claims for the latest week showed filings from 12.63 million Americans, down from the previous week's number of 13.54 million.