US Posts 884,000 Weekly Jobless Claims For Week to Sept 5 - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Some 884,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, unchanged from the previous week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, as the labor market continued to struggle five months into the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending September 5, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 884,000," the Labor Department said in a news release. It revised claims in the previous week to August 29 to 884,000 as well, leaving no change between the two weeks. Continuous claims for the latest week showed filings from 13.39 million Americans, up from the previous week's revised number of 13.29 million.