US Pounds Somali Terrorists With 46 Airstrikes Thus Far in 2020 - AFRICOM

US forces in Somalia hit the Al-Shabaab terrorist group 46 times from the air in the first eight months of the year, Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) US forces in Somalia hit the Al-Shabaab terrorist group 46 times from the air in the first eight months of the year, Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Friday.

"US Africa Command continues to train Somali forces and support operations with precision airstrikes.

In 2020, US Africa Command has conducted 46 airstrikes to degrade the Al-Shabaab terrorist network," the release said.

The release provided no details, however, AFRICOM typically reports each airstrike with a separate press release, as with three aerial attacks on terrorist targets announced since August 20.

US efforts to defeat Al-Shabaab, an affiliate of the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia), have been shrouded in secrecy, however media reports indicate that about 500 American forces are based in the East African nation.