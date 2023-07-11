Open Menu

US Pouring Weapons Into Ukraine Shows Aversion To Diplomatic Involvement - Russian Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 05:31 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The United States showed lack of commitment to a negotiated solution in Ukraine as it continues pouring weapons into the conflict, Russia's Vienna-based chief security negotiator Konstantin Gavrilov told Sputnik.

"Ukrainian losses are running into tens of thousands and they are already saying that the country (Ukraine) does not have enough graveyards. But the US has been openly talking about its plans to ramp up arms and ammunition deliveries to (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenksyy's regime because they expect the conflict to continue indefinitely. They are letting everyone know that they are not interested in a diplomatic solution," Gavrilov said.

The head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control estimated that the US had trained over 67,000 Ukrainian troops since February 2022, drilling them on how to use more than 20 weapons under 40 training programs.

Gavrilov said many Ukrainian recruits gave themselves in as soon as they were sent to the battlefield.

The senior Russian diplomat shared with Sputnik that he expected the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to make the allies aware of the fact that "the historical period when the US and NATO could tell other states and people what they should or should not do, while doing whatever they want, is over for good." He added Russia's circle of friends and like-minded countries was growing.

