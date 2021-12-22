UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 02:10 PM

US Practice of 'Hunting' Russians Abroad for Extradition Becomes Contagious - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The US practice of "hunting" Russians abroad for extradition has become contagious, and other countries, such as Ukraine, have begun to resort to it, Commissioner for Human Rights at the Russian foreign ministry Grigory Lukyantsev said on Wednesday.

"In recent years, we have witnessed quite often situations when Russians ... are detained and subjected to politically motivated prosecution, including at the request of third countries ... The biggest problem in this regard is the ongoing hunt for our citizens by the US authorities around the world .

.. Unfortunately, recently this practice turned out to be contagious ... Other states began to resort to correspponging actions ... In this regard, I would like to mention the most resonant case ” this is the detention of Alexander Franchetti at the request of the Ukrainian side in Prague, in the Czech Republic," Lukyantsev told an online conference on the rights of Russians and compatriots abroad.

