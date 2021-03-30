US Praises Romania for Bolstering Black Sea Security as Stalwart NATO Ally - State Dept.

US State Secretary Antony Blinken spoke with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu and praised Bucharest for being a valuable NATO ally and for strengthening security in the Black Sea region, Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken spoke with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu and praised Bucharest for being a valuable NATO ally and for strengthening security in the Black Sea region, Department of State spokesperson Ned price said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu today.

The Secretary commended Romania for being a stalwart NATO Ally and for its commitment to bolstering security in the Black Sea region," the statement said.

The officials also discussed joint efforts in promoting energy security, the rule of law and post-pandemic recovery, the statement added.

Last week, the US guided-missile cruiser Monterey made a two-day port visit in Romania as it participated in the Sea Shield 2021 naval exercise in the Black Sea to strengthen interoperability between NATO allies and partners.