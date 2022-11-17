UrduPoint.com

US Praises UN Secretary-General, Turkish Allies Who Helped Extend Grain Deal - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2022 | 06:30 PM

US Praises UN Secretary-General, Turkish Allies Who Helped Extend Grain Deal - Blinken

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The United States praises UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkey for helping to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"We are deeply appreciative of the successful diplomacy on the part of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and our Turkish allies, which culminated in the announcement earlier today that the agreement would in fact be continued," Blinken told reporters in Bangkok.

The G20 during its recent summit in Indonesia sent "a clear message" to Russia that it should extend the grain deal, he added.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Turkey Bangkok Indonesia United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

2 hours ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

2 hours ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

2 hours ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

2 hours ago

SC declares JUI-Fâ€™s leader plea stop Imran Khanâ€™s long march as â€œinfructuo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.