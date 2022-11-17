US Praises UN Secretary-General, Turkish Allies Who Helped Extend Grain Deal - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The United States praises UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkey for helping to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"We are deeply appreciative of the successful diplomacy on the part of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and our Turkish allies, which culminated in the announcement earlier today that the agreement would in fact be continued," Blinken told reporters in Bangkok.

The G20 during its recent summit in Indonesia sent "a clear message" to Russia that it should extend the grain deal, he added.