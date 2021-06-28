US Preliminarily Informed Allies About Recent Airstrikes on Syria, Iraq - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The United States has preliminarily sent notification to its allies and partners about the recent airstrikes on the pro-Iranian militants in Syria and Iraq, Pentagon spokesperson Commander Jessica McNulty told Sputnik.

On late Sunday, the US Department of Defense said that the US military aircraft had struck facilities of the Iranian-backed militants - Kata'ib Hezbollah (KH) and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS) - in the Syrian-Iraqi border region. According to the Syrian state television, the airstrikes likely left a child killed and three people injured.

"President [Joe] Biden directed his Administration to revitalize and reinvest in U.S. alliances and partnerships. To ensure the force protection of Coalition force-contributing nations, and out of respect for our allies and partners in the region and beyond, we provided notification of our military action. I am not going to get into the details of our diplomatic engagements," McNulty said on late Sunday.

The spokesperson added that the Pentagon had no information about the reported victims of the airstrikes.