UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Preliminarily Informed Allies About Recent Airstrikes On Syria, Iraq - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:00 AM

US Preliminarily Informed Allies About Recent Airstrikes on Syria, Iraq - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021)   The United States has preliminarily sent notification to its allies and partners about the recent airstrikes on the pro-Iranian militants in Syria and Iraq, Pentagon spokesperson Commander Jessica McNulty told Sputnik.

On late Sunday, the US Department of Defense said that the US military aircraft had struck facilities of the Iranian-backed militants - Kata'ib Hezbollah (KH) and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS) - in the Syrian-Iraqi border region. According to the Syrian state television, the airstrikes likely left a child killed and three people injured.

"President [Joe] Biden directed his Administration to revitalize and reinvest in U.S. alliances and partnerships. To ensure the force protection of Coalition force-contributing nations, and out of respect for our allies and partners in the region and beyond, we provided notification of our military action. I am not going to get into the details of our diplomatic engagements," McNulty said on late Sunday.

The spokesperson added that the Pentagon had no information about the reported victims of the airstrikes.

Related Topics

Injured Militants Syria Pentagon Iraq United States Border Sunday TV

Recent Stories

Winners of Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Te ..

7 hours ago

SBA, The Arabian House in Spain charts plan for st ..

10 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of General Budget ..

10 hours ago

Dubai implements the regionâ€™s first procedures f ..

10 hours ago

RTA announces paperless vehicle service certificat ..

11 hours ago

Dubai SME launches new business incubator in Dubai ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.