US Prepared for All Contingencies, Robust Response Against Russia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The United States does not plan to send troops to Ukraine but the US administration is prepared for all contingencies including a robust response to counter a potential Russian offensive if necessary, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"What the President said is the United States is not currently considering using unilateral force to confront Russia... that's not our current focus but we are preparing for all contingencies as we have been doing for weeks now including preparing specific robust responses to Russian escalation should they be required," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing aboard Air Force One.

Jean-Pierre declined to get into details about the United States' contingency plans.