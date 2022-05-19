US Prepared for Potential DPRK Missile, Nuke Test During Biden Trip to Asia - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The United States is prepared for North Korea to conduct a missile or nuclear weapons test during the timeframe surrounding President Joe Biden's upcoming trip to South Korea and Japan, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

"Our intelligence does reflect the genuine possibility that there will be either a further missile test, including long-range missile test, or a nuclear test, or frankly both in the days leading into, on, or after the president's trip to the region. We're preparing for all contingencies, including the possibility that such a provocation would occur while we are in Korea or in Japan," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

The US is coordinating closely with South Korea and Japan, as well as China, about the issue, Sullivan added.