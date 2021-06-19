US Prepared Then Suspended Lethal Military Aid Package for Ukraine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The United States had prepared a $100 million worth of arms for Ukraine, but suspended the shipment as tensions with Russia subsided, Politico reported on Friday.

In spring, the US National Security Council was directed to put the package together as the United States grew increasingly concerned over a massive Russian military exercises near the border with Ukraine and in the Crimean Peninsula, the report said quoting three anonymous sources.

"But officials on the National Security Council ended up putting the proposal on hold after Russia announced it would draw down troops stationed near Ukraine and in the lead-up to [US] President Joe Biden's high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin," the report said.

One of the sources said the package is still intact and could be sent to Ukraine quickly.

The United States has committed more than $2.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since 2014, including lethal weapons.