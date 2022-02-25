US Prepared to Accept Ukrainian Refugees - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The United States is ready to accept Ukrainian refugees even though it expects most to stay in Europe, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing.

When asked by a reporter on Thursday whether the US was prepared to accept refugees from Ukraine, Psaki said, "We are, but we certainly expect that most, if not the majority, will want to go to Europe in neighboring countries."