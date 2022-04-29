UrduPoint.com

US Prepared To Deter Nuclear Aggression - Ambassador To Russia

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The United States is prepared to deter nuclear aggression, Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan told CNN.

"We are prepared to deter nuclear aggression against the United States as we have been for decades," Sullivan said.

More Stories From World

