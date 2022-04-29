- Home
US Prepared To Deter Nuclear Aggression - Ambassador To Russia
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The United States is prepared to deter nuclear aggression, Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan told CNN.
"We are prepared to deter nuclear aggression against the United States as we have been for decades," Sullivan said.
