US Prepared to Double Defense Budget if Conflict Goes Beyond Ukraine - Top General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The United States is prepared to double its defense budget if the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev goes beyond Ukraine, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Thursday.

"The strategic end-state is that global rules-based international order that was put in place in 1945 was upheld. ... You achieve that end state when Ukraine remains a free, sovereign, independent country with its territory intact, and then you know that the rules-based (order) was upheld. If that rules-based order, which is in its 80th year, If that goes out of the window, we will be very careful. We will be doubling our defense budget at that point," Milley said at the budget hearing.