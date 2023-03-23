UrduPoint.com

US Prepared To Engage Diplomatically With Russia If Moscow Shows Readiness - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 11:00 PM

US Prepared to Engage Diplomatically With Russia if Moscow Shows Readiness - Blinken

The United States "would jump" on the opportunity to engage diplomatically with Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine if Moscow shows readiness for negotiations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The United States "would jump" on the opportunity to engage diplomatically with Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine if Moscow shows readiness for negotiations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"If we saw any indication that Russia was ready and prepared for meaningful diplomacy to end this aggression, we would jump on it. Unfortunately, what we've seen to date is the absolute absence of that evidence," Blinken told a US House hearing.

