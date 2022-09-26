UrduPoint.com

US Prepared To Impose New Economic Costs On Russia If It Moves Forward With Referenda - WH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2022 | 11:17 PM

US Prepared to Impose New Economic Costs on Russia if It Moves Forward With Referenda - WH

The United States is prepared to impose additional economic sanctions on Russia if it moves with referenda in Ukraine, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The United States is prepared to impose additional economic sanctions on Russia if it moves with referenda in Ukraine, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"We are prepared to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia, along with our allies and partners, in response to these actions that we're seeing currently if they move forward with annexation," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Jean-Pierre added that the Biden administration will say more on potential new action against Russia in the coming days.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House United States

Recent Stories

US envoy for strengthening people to people contac ..

US envoy for strengthening people to people contacts

21 seconds ago
 White House Says 'Condemns Any Violence' Following ..

White House Says 'Condemns Any Violence' Following Deadly Shooting in Russian Sc ..

25 seconds ago
 Worcester suspended from all competitions by Engli ..

Worcester suspended from all competitions by English Rugby Football Union

26 seconds ago
 Crime rate decreased in city: Additional IG

Crime rate decreased in city: Additional IG

29 seconds ago
 EU Ambassadors Instruct EU Commission to Reassess ..

EU Ambassadors Instruct EU Commission to Reassess Visa Policy for Russia Post-Mo ..

34 minutes ago
 Transgenders part of society, should be given full ..

Transgenders part of society, should be given full rights: Hafiz Muhammad Tahir ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.