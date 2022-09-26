US Prepared to Impose New Economic Costs on Russia if It Moves Forward With Referenda - WH

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The United States is prepared to impose additional economic sanctions on Russia if it moves with referenda in Ukraine, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"We are prepared to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia, along with our allies and partners, in response to these actions that we're seeing currently if they move forward with annexation," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Jean-Pierre added that the Biden administration will say more on potential new action against Russia in the coming days.