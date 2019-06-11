UrduPoint.com
US Prepared To Keep Imposing Sanctions On Syria Along With Allies - State Dept

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:40 PM

US Prepared to Keep Imposing Sanctions on Syria Along with Allies - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The United States will coordinate with its western allies to impose more sanctions on Syria following its latest round of designations, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs and Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the United States designated Syrian businessman Samer Foz, two of his relatives and 13 associated businesses in new sanctions targeting the government of President Bashar Assad.

"Today's actions are not a one-off. This is part of the campaign that we and like-minded countries have been coordinating together for some months now, and so we are prepared to continue to do that like this in order to create conditions to achieve US and allied strategic objectives in Syria."

