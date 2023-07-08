Open Menu

US Prepared To Kill Civilians For Sake Of Continuing Hostilities - Russian Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2023 | 02:00 AM

US Prepared to Kill Civilians for Sake of Continuing Hostilities - Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The United States has confirmed its readiness to kill civilians for the sake of continuing hostilities, as well as assumed responsibility for all future victims of the use of cluster munitions, deputy speaker of the Russian upper house Konstantin Kosachev said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the United States unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions.

"In fact, the United States confirmed Kiev's inability to achieve anything without the use of the most condemned weapons, confirmed readiness to kill civilians for the sake of continuing hostilities at any cost and assumed full responsibility for all future victims of this monstrous weapon," Kosachev said on Telegram.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev United States All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

21 minutes ago
 Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have D ..

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have Dud Rates Not Higher Than 2.5% ..

2 hours ago
 US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But ..

US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But No Path to Resolution Opened - ..

2 hours ago
 US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Fo ..

US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Focus on NATO-Kiev Relationship ..

2 hours ago
 Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About ..

Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About Japan's Fukushima Water Discha ..

2 hours ago
 US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable K ..

US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable Kiev to Hit Russian Territory - ..

2 hours ago
Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Ou ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Out of Vilnius Summit

2 hours ago
 Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as US Artillery Production Ramps ..

2 hours ago
 Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

2 hours ago
 US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Lo ..

US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Long Deferred Supplies to Kiev - ..

2 hours ago
 Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore ..

Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore Block Party Shooting - Report ..

2 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balo ..

Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balochistan: CS Uqaili

2 hours ago

More Stories From World