US Prepared to Kill Civilians for Sake of Continuing Hostilities - Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The United States has confirmed its readiness to kill civilians for the sake of continuing hostilities, as well as assumed responsibility for all future victims of the use of cluster munitions, deputy speaker of the Russian upper house Konstantin Kosachev said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the United States unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions.

"In fact, the United States confirmed Kiev's inability to achieve anything without the use of the most condemned weapons, confirmed readiness to kill civilians for the sake of continuing hostilities at any cost and assumed full responsibility for all future victims of this monstrous weapon," Kosachev said on Telegram.