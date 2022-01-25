US Prepared to Meet Directly With Iran to Advance Nuclear Deal Negotiations - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The United States is prepared to meet directly with Iran to advance ongoing Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiations, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Tehran may consider holding the direct talks if it helps reach a better deal.

"We are prepared to meet directly. We have long held the position that it would be more productive to engage with Iran directly, on both JCPOA negotiations and other issues. This extends to bilateral and multilateral formats," the State Department spokesperson said.

A direct meeting would enable more efficient communication between the US and Iran, which is urgently needed to reach an understanding on a mutual return to JCPOA compliance, the spokesperson added.