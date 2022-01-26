US Prepared to Move Forward Where Cooperation Possible if Russia De-Escalates - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States is prepared to move forward in areas where it is possible to cooperate with Russia if Moscow de-escalates the situation with Ukraine and ceases using inflammatory rhetoric, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We're prepared to move forward where there is the possibility of communication and cooperation if Russia de-escalates its aggression towards Ukraine, stops the inflammatory rhetoric, and approaches discussions about the future of security in Europe in a spirit of reciprocity," Blinken said during a press briefing.