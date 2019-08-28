UrduPoint.com
US Prepared To Participate In Normandy Format Talks On Ukraine - Bolton

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 07:24 PM

The United States is prepared to participate in Normandy format talks regarding the ongoing political and territorial dispute between the Ukraine and Russia, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said in Kiev on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The United States is prepared to participate in Normandy format talks regarding the ongoing political and territorial dispute between the Ukraine and Russia, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said in Kiev on Wednesday.

"We are perfectly prepared to participate in any way that the parties in the dispute might find helpful, " Bolton told reporters at a press conference. "No one should view the dispute over the Donbass and Crimea as a purely European dispute."

Bolton warned, however, that such talks would be pointless if there is no reason to believe that the outcome would be any different than in previous discussions.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country would be glad to see the United States join the Normandy format on Donbass.

On Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on the sidelines of the G7 summit that France and Germany want to hold the Normandy Four format of talks soon.

The Normandy Four talks were launched on the sidelines of the D-Day landing anniversary in France in June 2014, shortly after a war broke out in eastern Ukraine. The conflict has claimed some 13,000 lives, despite several ceasefire deals between the Ukrainian government and militants.

