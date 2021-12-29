US Prepared to Provide Ukraine With More Security Aid Should Russia Invade - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The United States is ready to provide Ukraine with additional security assistance should Russia carry out an invasion, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

"We are prepared to provide Ukraine with further assistance to defend its territory and respond to a Russian occupation should a further invasion proceed in the coming weeks," the US official said during a conference call with reporters.

The US official said the United States continues to see a significant Russian troop presence near Ukraine's border.