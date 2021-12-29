UrduPoint.com

US Prepared To Provide Ukraine With More Security Aid Should Russia Invade - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2021 | 11:26 PM

US Prepared to Provide Ukraine With More Security Aid Should Russia Invade - Official

The United States is ready to provide Ukraine with additional security assistance should Russia carry out an invasion, a senior administration official said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The United States is ready to provide Ukraine with additional security assistance should Russia carry out an invasion, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

"We are prepared to provide Ukraine with further assistance to defend its territory and respond to a Russian occupation should a further invasion proceed in the coming weeks," the US official said during a conference call with reporters.

The US official said the United States continues to see a significant Russian troop presence near Ukraine's border.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United States Border

Recent Stories

US Trade Deficit Reaches Record High $97.8Bln in N ..

US Trade Deficit Reaches Record High $97.8Bln in November - Commerce Dept.

6 minutes ago
 Biden, Putin Not Expected to Participate in Upcomi ..

Biden, Putin Not Expected to Participate in Upcoming Geneva Security Talks - US ..

6 minutes ago
 Peskov Confirms Putin-Biden Phone Conversation Pla ..

Peskov Confirms Putin-Biden Phone Conversation Planned for Thursday Evening

6 minutes ago
 'We lost everything': Brazil floods leave thousand ..

'We lost everything': Brazil floods leave thousands destitute

6 minutes ago
 Lebanon to Import Gas From Egypt in February After ..

Lebanon to Import Gas From Egypt in February After Pipeline Repairs - Minister

6 minutes ago
 US Spy Plane Conducts First Flight Over Eastern Uk ..

US Spy Plane Conducts First Flight Over Eastern Ukraine to Gather Intelligence - ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.