US Prepared To Sanction Russia On Day 1 If Moscow Escalates In Ukraine - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2022 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The United States wants to be prepared together with its allies and partners to impose sanctions on Russia on day one of any potential escalation of the situation with respect to Ukraine, a senior State Department official told reporters.

"(W)e have been in very close consultation with both allies and partners about the deterrence piece of our policy. For now, crafting a common package of sanctions is intended as deterrence. But we also want to be prepared if the Russians do further invade Ukraine to be ready on day one to put that sanctions package into effect," the official said during a press briefing on Friday.

