US Prepared to Serve as Mediator in Lebanese-Israeli Maritime Border Dispute - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The United States is prepared to resume its role as mediator in the maritime border dispute between Lebanon and Israel, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday in a joint press conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

"We are prepared to participate as a mediator and facilitator in the maritime discussions and we do hope that we will soon see substantive discussions on these important issues, the resolution of which would be greatly beneficial to Lebanon and to the broader region," Pompeo said.

Hariri said he affirmed Lebanon's commitment to continuing the negotiation process led by US Acting Assistant Secretary of near Eastern Affairs David Satterfield concerning the dispute.

The Lebanese government considers the process to be viable and they will continue to support constitutional next steps leading to a final decision in the coming months, hopefully be September, he added.

The Israel-Lebanon sea border dispute hinders development of the Leviathan gas field, which is part of the Eastern Mediterranean, one of the world's hottest offshore drilling zones with a string of major natural gas discoveries in recent years.

The Lebanese leadership has stated that the disputed blocks 8 and 9 in the Leviathan field are located in the exclusive economic zone of Lebanon.