US Prepared to Strike Iran-Backed Militias in Syria Again - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The United States is prepared to "take action once again" following its airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militias in Syria on Tuesday, State Department spokesman Ned price told CNN.

"Of course, we're watching very closely and we stand ready to take action once again if it's necessary to advance our self-defense and protect it," Price said on Wednesday. He declined to comment on the success of the airstrikes, which US Central Command had said were necessary to protect US personnel.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned the airstrikes on Wednesday, denying that Tehran had links to the militias targeted in Deir ez-Zor province.

Price argued that the possibility of a nuclear-armed Iran was the greatest challenge that the US and its allies could face. He said the US had been able to advance its negotiations with Iran to re-enter the JCPOA because the latter had dropped some demands recently, but the deal was still not closed.