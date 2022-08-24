UrduPoint.com

US Prepared To Strike Iran-Backed Militias In Syria Again - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 07:50 PM

US Prepared to Strike Iran-Backed Militias in Syria Again - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The United States is prepared to "take action once again" following its airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militias in Syria on Tuesday, State Department spokesman Ned price told CNN.

"Of course, we're watching very closely and we stand ready to take action once again if it's necessary to advance our self-defense and protect it," Price said on Wednesday. He declined to comment on the success of the airstrikes, which US Central Command had said were necessary to protect US personnel.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned the airstrikes on Wednesday, denying that Tehran had links to the militias targeted in Deir ez-Zor province.

Price argued that the possibility of a nuclear-armed Iran was the greatest challenge that the US and its allies could face. He said the US had been able to advance its negotiations with Iran to re-enter the JCPOA because the latter had dropped some demands recently, but the deal was still not closed.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Tehran Price United States

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

10 minutes ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

2 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

7 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.