UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Prepares For Talks With Russia About Next Level Of Arms Control Accords - Envoy To NATO

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 04:00 AM

US Prepares for Talks With Russia About Next Level of Arms Control Accords - Envoy to NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The Trump administration is preparing to begin talks with Russia about the next level of arms control agreements, United States Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said during an event at the Heritage Foundation.

"I know that our administration is preparing to begin talks with Russia and make an effort to bring China in for the next level of arms control agreements," Hutchison said on Thursday in response to a question about what would the implications to NATO be if the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is not extended.

Related Topics

NATO Russia China Trump United States Event

Recent Stories

Suroor bin Mohammed, Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin ..

2 hours ago

UN official hails UAE&#039;s hosting of tenth Worl ..

3 hours ago

Joshua set for bout at Tottenham: promoter

3 hours ago

Sindh govt to start restoration of Akram canal soo ..

3 hours ago

Israel troops wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming as ..

3 hours ago

Israeli Defense Forces to Boost Presence in West B ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.