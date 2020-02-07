US Prepares for Talks With Russia About Next Level of Arms Control Accords - Envoy to NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The Trump administration is preparing to begin talks with Russia about the next level of arms control agreements, United States Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said during an event at the Heritage Foundation.

"I know that our administration is preparing to begin talks with Russia and make an effort to bring China in for the next level of arms control agreements," Hutchison said on Thursday in response to a question about what would the implications to NATO be if the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is not extended.