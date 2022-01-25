UrduPoint.com

US Prepares Provocation To Push Kiev To Act Against Russia In Donbas - Senior Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 01:16 PM

US Prepares Provocation to Push Kiev to Act Against Russia in Donbas - Senior Official

The United States is preparing a provocation to push Kiev to reckless actions against Russia in Donbas, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The United States is preparing a provocation to push Kiev to reckless actions against Russia in Donbas, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, said on Tuesday.

A Pentagon spokesperson said on Monday that 8,500 US troops had been placed on high alert over the situation around Ukraine.

"The United States is preparing a provocation with one sole purpose � to create a psychosis in Ukraine in order to push Kiev to a provocation against Russia in Donbas," Dzhabarov said.

