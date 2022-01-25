US Prepares Provocation to Push Kiev to Act Against Russia in Donbas - Senior Official

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is preparing a provocation to push Kiev to reckless actions against Russia in Donbas, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, said on Tuesday

A Pentagon spokesperson said on Monday that 8,500 US troops had been placed on high alert over the situation around Ukraine.

"The United States is preparing a provocation with one sole purpose � to create a psychosis in Ukraine in order to push Kiev to a provocation against Russia in Donbas," Dzhabarov said.