US Prepares To Announce New Military Aid Package For Ukraine This Week - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The Biden administration is expected to announce that it will provide a new military aid package to Ukraine this week, NBC news reported on Tuesday.

The new package will be similar in size to the latest one worth $800 million and will include both more artillery and tens of thousands of artillery rounds, the report said, citing Biden administration officials familiar with the matter.

