US Prepares To Sign Withdrawal Deal With Taliban On February 29

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 06:51 PM

US prepares to sign withdrawal deal with Taliban on February 29

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The US and the Taliban are set to sign a historic agreement that would pave the way to ending America's longest war, the bitter foes announced Friday, hours after Kabul said a week-long partial truce across Afghanistan would kick off this weekend.

If that so-called "reduction in violence" holds, it would mark a major turning point in the gruelling conflict and set the conditions for a deal that could, ultimately, pull US troops out after more than 18 years and launch Afghanistan into an uncertain future.

Both US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Taliban issued statements saying they had agreed to sign the accord on February 29 in Doha, following the one-week partial truce.

"Upon a successful implementation of this understanding, signing of the US-Taliban agreement is expected to move forward," Pompeo said, adding negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government would "start soon thereafter".

