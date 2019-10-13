UrduPoint.com
US Prepares Withdrawal Of 1,000 Troops From Syria Amid Turkish Operation - Pentagon

Sun 13th October 2019 | 06:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The United States will pull out an approximate 1,000 troops from the northern part of Syria, where the Turkish military operation against the Kurdish militia and terrorists is underway, in order for the US military to not end up trapped between rival armies, since Turkey appears to extend the initial geography of its offensive while the Kurds seek support from Russia and Syria, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Sunday.

"In the last 24 hours, we learned that [the Turks] likely intend to extend their attack further south than originally planned, and to the west," Esper told the CBS broadcaster.

"We also have learned in the last 24 hours that the [Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces] are looking to cut a deal, if you will, with the Syrians and the Russians to counterattack against the Turks in the north," he added.

According to the Pentagon chief, the US might get its forces in Syria "caught between two opposing advancing armies," which would be "a very untenable situation."

"So I spoke with the president last night, after discussions with the rest of the national security team, and he directed that we begin a deliberate withdrawal of forces from northern Syria," Esper said.

He stressed that the US troops "have the right to self-defense and ... will execute it if necessary," but noted that the withdrawal would be carried out "as safely and quickly as possible."

