US Preparing Additional Sanctions on Russia Jointly With Allies, Partners - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The United States, its allies and partners are preparing to impose additional sanctions on Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"We're continuously tightening sanctions and preparing for additional sanctions jointly with our allies and partners," Price said during a press briefing.