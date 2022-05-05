US Preparing Equally for Either Scenario in Iran Nuclear Deal Talks - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The United States is preparing equally for both, positive and negative results of the talks on the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Because the mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA is very much an uncertain proposition, we are now preparing equally for either scenario," Price said during a press briefing on Wednesday. "We are also preparing with our allies and partners for a scenario in which there is not a JCPOA and we will have to turn to other tactics and other approaches to fit.

"

Price added that the Biden administration remains committed to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Negotiations are underway in Vienna to renew the JCPOA and lift Washington's sanctions against Tehran imposed after the Trump administration exited the United States' from the deal. The eighth round started on December 27, 2021.

In 2015, the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, France, the European Union and Iran signed the JCPOA, which involved limiting Iran's nuclear program in exchange for a gradual lifting of sanctions.