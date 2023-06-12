UrduPoint.com

US Preparing Evacuation Plans For American Citizens In Taiwan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 06:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) The United States has been planning a potential evacuation of its citizens from Taiwan over the past six months amid heightened tensions over the island between Washington and Beijing, The Messenger reported on Monday citing three US officials.

Among the reasons for starting the preparations, American intelligence officials also cite the conflict in Ukraine, as well as the rapprochement between Russia and China.

"It's nothing you wouldn't read in the news," a senior intelligence official was quoted as saying. "Forces building up. China aligning with Russia on Ukraine."

As of 2019, as many as 80,000 American nationals were living in Taiwan in 2019.

More Stories From World

