UrduPoint.com

US Preparing Extra Sanctions On Belarus In Coordination With EU, Other Partners - Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 08:22 PM

US Preparing Extra Sanctions on Belarus in Coordination With EU, Other Partners - Blinken

The United States is preparing new sanctions against Belarus in concert with European and other partners, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The United States is preparing new sanctions against Belarus in concert with European and other partners, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"The United States is preparing additional sanctions in close coordination with the European Union and other partners and allies," Blinken said.

Related Topics

European Union Belarus United States

Recent Stories

Unclear If Putin Will Invade Ukraine, But Is Putti ..

Unclear If Putin Will Invade Ukraine, But Is Putting in Place Means to Do So - B ..

9 seconds ago
 NATO Pressing Ahead With New Strategic Concept to ..

NATO Pressing Ahead With New Strategic Concept to Prepare for Emerging Threats - ..

11 seconds ago
 Blinken Says Will Have Consultations With Lavrov, ..

Blinken Says Will Have Consultations With Lavrov, Kuleba on Thursday

12 seconds ago
 Lukashenko Says Offered to Deploy Border Guards on ..

Lukashenko Says Offered to Deploy Border Guards on Russia-Ukraine Border, Kiev R ..

14 seconds ago
 Blinken Says NATO Does Not Have Aggressive Intent ..

Blinken Says NATO Does Not Have Aggressive Intent Toward Russia

16 seconds ago
 UAE leaders receive congratulatory messages onUAE& ..

UAE leaders receive congratulatory messages onUAE&#039;s 50th National Day

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.