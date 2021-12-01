US Preparing Extra Sanctions on Belarus in Coordination With EU, Other Partners - Blinken

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 08:22 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The United States is preparing new sanctions against Belarus in concert with European and other partners, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
"The United States is preparing additional sanctions in close coordination with the European Union and other partners and allies," Blinken said.