US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least 4 People From Donbas - Reports

The Biden administration is preparing to impose financial sanctions on at least four individuals from the Donbas region, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The Biden administration is preparing to impose financial sanctions on at least four individuals from the Donbas region, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The report said the sanctions are expected to to be announced by Thursday.

The US State Department declined to comment on the matter while the Treasury Department did not respond to a request for comment, the report said.