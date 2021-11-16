UrduPoint.com

US Preparing Follow-Up Sanctions On Belarus After EU Restrictions - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The United States is preparing follow-up sanctions after recent EU restrictions to hold Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accountable for the migrant crisis, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced that the EU foreign ministers agreed to expand the score of sanctions against Belarus and the document will be finalized in the coming days.

"I understand that the EU has announced a new sanctions authority that could apply to the situation in Belarus. We, too, are preparing follow up sanctions in close coordination with EU and other partners that will continue to hold the Lukashenko regime accountable," Price told reporters.

